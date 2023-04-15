Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, C.J. Stroud, QB conflict and TE impression
Luke Kuechly on Carolina Panthers QB decision
There has been plenty of chatter about the Carolina Panthers potentially having their sights on Bryce Young as their pick at No. 1 overall. This has come with a mixed reaction from the fanbase, with concerns about the quarterback's slender frame and how it might hold up over a 17-20 game NFL season over a prolonged period of time.
While the Panthers cannot go wrong with either Young or C.J. Stroud, opinions are divided. Even if most respected insiders around the league have already deemed the selection as a foregone conclusion in recent days.
During a recent appearance on WFNZ's Mac and Bone breakfast show, Panthers legend Luke Kuechly discussed Young's size and how it might translate. The former All-Pro seemed relatively unfazed given the intelligence displayed under center by the Alabama product throughout his college career.
"That size stuff is great—but if that ball’s coming out fast, it doesn’t matter. Like, that’s the other thing, too. These quarterbacks—yeah, they’re gonna get hit, they’re gonna get bumped. But the good ones know—No. 1: how to get the ball out, No. 2: how to navigate the pocket and No. 3: they know how to not get hit clean."- Luke Kuechly via WFNZ/Panthers Wire
When, or if, the Panthers select Young, those in power must do everything possible to insulate the signal-caller and prevent unnecessary risks. Because if there's one thing we know about the NFL, it's that any opposing defensive lineman will be looking to put him out of action at the earliest possible opportunity.