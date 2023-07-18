Panthers News: Matt Corral, Cade Mays, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Sam Mills
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral's pivotal preseason
Despite Matt Corral looking sharp throughout early workouts, his future with the Carolina Panthers remains precarious. Bryce Young is the new face of the franchise after becoming the No 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with veteran Andy Dalton coming on board as a solid backup and important mentor for the rookie signal-caller.
Just what this means for Corral's long-term aspirations with the franchise remains to be seen. But according to Joe Person of The Athletic, the former third-round pick will get the majority of preseason reps in the potential hope his performances could facilitate a trade at the right price.
"The former Ole Miss quarterback figures to get the bulk of the snaps in the preseason games. That will give the 2022 third-rounder a chance to showcase his skills for the Panthers (and every other team) following what amounted to a redshirt season — Corral went down with a season-ending foot injury last August at New England. A strong summer could make Corral attractive to a quarterback-needy team. But there’s no reason for Scott Fitterer to give away a QB he traded up for and who has three years left on his rookie deal."- Joe Person, The Athletic
As Person stated, the Panthers aren't going to give Corral away. Especially considering the new NFL ruling that permits an emergency quarterback to be activated if injury strikes after the San Francisco 49ers' playoff debacle in 2022.
It would have to be a pretty big offer all things considered. Corral has stated his desire to remain around and develop under Frank Reich, but the NFL is a business above all else and if the Panthers get above market value, it's something to consider.