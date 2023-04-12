Panthers News: Mel Kiper's mock, C.J. Stroud, Austin Corbett and John Penisini
Mel Kiper Jr. makes Carolina Panthers mock change
The recent momentum surrounding Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers hasn't gone unnoticed by one of the most respected draft analysts in the business. After mocking C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall for almost the entire cycle, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN went with the former Alabama standout for the first time in his latest two-round mock.
While he wasn't as convinced as most, Kiper bowed to the recent comments by colleagues and leading insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Both are confident Young will be the first to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.
"(Bryce) Young or C.J. Stroud? Stroud or Young? I think the Panthers are homing in on one of these passers after they traded up to No. 1. In my post-free agency mock draft, I went with Stroud, who fits the physical mold of quarterbacks new Carolina coach Frank Reich has worked with over the past decade. I've heard too many rumblings about the front office and coaches liking Young, though, and my pals Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter believe Young is the guy as well."- Mel Kiper Jr. via ESPN
With the Panthers second-round selection, Kiper mocked linebacker Drew Sanders at No. 39 overall. Although this ignores the needs at cornerback and edge rusher, there's a lot to like about the former Arkansas standout's potential as a sideline-to-sideline disruptor within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base system.
If the Panthers walked away from the opening two rounds with a pair of Day 1 difference-makers - one with obvious franchise-altering upside - nobody would grumble too much. Even if a large section of fans want Stroud to be the pick.