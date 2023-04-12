Panthers News: Mel Kiper's mock, C.J. Stroud, Austin Corbett and John Penisini
Carolina Panthers fans get Austin Corbett update
One of the biggest factors behind a successful Carolina Panthers season in 2023 centers on the rehabilitation of the team's starting two offensive guards. Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen face long roads back to recovery after serious complications suffered in their season-finale against the New Orleans Saints, but both are hoping to be back for Week 1 barring any setbacks.
Corbett, in particular, is embarking on a grueling recovery from a torn ACL. He is now three months into the process and with the crutches now a thing of the past, is learning how to walk in a way that doesn't cause further risk all over again.
Speaking to Darin Gantt from Panthers.com, Corbett is taking things one day at a time. All the while setting new goals and targets to ensure he's ready to make a leading contribution once again next season.
"The gains that I felt from week to week have been incredible. It's been a really interesting time to just truly reset my entire body. But just crutching around for two months and just having the body turned off, I've really spent this time just thinking about every part of me, truly every joint. Reactivating it, letting it truly rest for the first time in a very long time. So now it's just going to be like, all right, we're going to see what my body can truly do. And I'm fully rested and working to get back right. Create a new 100 percent."- Austin Corbett via Panthers.com
Carolina is exploring other options via the draft for depth purposes if nothing else. However, the impact made by Corbett following his arrival in free agency last time around means not having him on the field for any length of time is going to be a blow.
Hopefully, this positive trend can continue in the weeks and months ahead.