Panthers news: Mike Vrabel, Dan Morgan, Thomas Brown and shaping roots
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as a new head coaching candidate emerges from the proverbial shadows?
When it looked like the Carolina Panthers might have their final two head coaching candidates lined up, a shocking twist occurred on Wednesday. Something that could lead to further developments later today and heading into the weekend depending on how things unfold in the building.
It's an uncertain yet exciting time. While we wait, the stories causing conversation include Mike Vrabel's surprising shift, Dan Morgan's willingness to impose his will, Thomas Brown getting more interest for a vacant offensive coordinator position, and shaping the roots for a profitable future.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Thomas Brown interviews with Steelers
Although Thomas Brown was overlooked for the head coach job with the Tennessee Titans after getting a second interview, that hasn't stopped others from examining his capabilities as an offensive coordinator. This is despite things not going well during his one - and perhaps only - season with the Carolina Panthers.
According to multiple reports, Brown is scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their offensive coordinator vacancy. This would link the play-caller up with Mike Tomlin and provide a significant amount of insight into what it takes to be a supreme leader of men and a successful head coach.
Even if Brown doesn't do enough to secure the gig, it's unlikely he'll be out of work for much longer. A return to Carolina seems highly unlikely, but the interest from other franchises provides optimism for the future.