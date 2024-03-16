Panthers news: Mike Williams, Jordan Fuller, free agency and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from aroundthe media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers free agency gets modest grade
As previously stated, the tough decisions being made by the Carolina Panthers haven't gone down well with everybody. There is a lack of trust in the franchise after so much failure under team owner David Tepper. Decimating the team's strength defensively is a risk, but the rewards will be substantial if this investment transition brings better production from quarterback Bryce Young.
Much more is needed, especially considering the Panthers don't have a first-round selection to call upon. Miracles won't happen overnight, but the new regime is taking their lumps now to give them more financial freedom to flourish in 2025 and beyond.
Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus gave the Panthers a modest C+ grade for their efforts over the first wave of free agency. However, the writer acknowledged how important the signings of Robert Hunt and A'Shawn Robinson could be to the trenches on both sides of the football.
"[Robert] Hunt becomes the fourth guard in the NFL to reach the $20 million per year mark, with the position market exploding this offseason as a response to the interior defender market doing the same for the second year running. Carolina needs to protect quarterback Bryce Young at all costs, and this is a good first step. Good luck running the ball against the interior defensive line duo of [A'Shawn] Robinson and rising star Derrick Brown. Robinson is a monster up the middle on early downs and reunites with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who coached him with the Los Angeles Rams."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
It's easy to get carried away one way or the other at this time of year. Carolina's fanbase knows that all too well after being duped by Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich. Let's see how things play out and take it from there.