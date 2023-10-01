Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Week 4 odds
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making waves heading into the team's critical clash against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon?
The most important game is always the next one. There's no point in looking back on such a disappointing start, the Carolina Panthers must regroup and produce the goods when they take the field at Bank of America Stadium for their crunch showdown against the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.
Another dramatic occasion awaits. Until then, the stories generating column inches include Kevin O'Connell's assessment, Adam Thielen's past meets his present, Miles Sanders' status for Week 4, and the latest game day odds heading into the clash.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings odds for Week 4
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
- Panthers +4.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)
- Vikings -4.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager Carolina on the money line can do so with odds of +180 (bet $100 to win $100), with Minnesota favored to secure their first win of the campaign at -215 (bet $215 to win $100). FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under for the contest at 46.5 points, which is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.