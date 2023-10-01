Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Week 4 odds
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders' status
There's been some concern about Miles Sanders over the last fortnight. The running back doesn't look like the player who produced Pro Bowl-caliber numbers with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, which is worrying for a Carolina Panthers offense relying too heavily on their passing attack as a result.
Sanders needs to improve his on-field vision, but the former second-round selection is also dealing with an injury issue that deserves recognition. But instead of taking the game off after being listed as questionable with a groin complication, the backfield presence is going to tough it out and take the field in Week 4 according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Despite the fact Sanders is set to participate, it might be worth the Panthers getting Chuba Hubbard more involved. Committee approaches are all the rage around the league currently and considering Carolina's marquee free-agent signing is having difficulty, putting more on the Oklahoma State product's plate wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
Whether Raheem Blackshear gets out of the doghouse and onto the game-day roster remains to be seen. Much will depend on how limited Sanders is going to be not at 100 percent, but the undrafted free agent's demonstrated enough explosiveness to suggest he could have a say versus a suspect Minnesota Vikings defense at Bank of America Stadium.