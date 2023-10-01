Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, WR trade and Week 4 odds
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers looking to trade for starting WR
Despite the Carolina Panthers sitting winless after three games with some extremely difficult-looking encounters before their Week 7 bye, it doesn't appear as if those in power are ready to throw in the towel just yet. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the franchise is looking to acquire further assistance via the trade market before the 2023 deadline.
General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for making trades and won't hesitate if he feels like it can benefit the organization. Rapoport stated that a starting-caliber wide receiver and potentially a safety are at the top of Carolina's wish list, with the insider adding that dealing some established stars to boost their draft capital isn't on the table currently.
"After this past offseason's blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick they used to select Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers are continuing to look to build for the future and solidify their roster for 2023 and beyond. The Panthers already have been active on the trade front this season, sources say, calling several teams about a potential trade for a starting wide receiver. Even though they have started the season 0-3, the Panthers have not signaled to other teams that they are interested in trading away players for draft picks, sources say. To be sure, it's a bit early in the year for most trades, as teams are still figuring themselves out after the first month of the season and a full month before the league's trade deadline on Oct. 31."- Ian Rapoport, NFL.com
Depending on who the Panthers acquire, it could be a huge help for Bryce Young. However, defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 would make this a tough sell given the Panthers have no first-round pick in 2024 and aren't exactly flush with resources in any case.