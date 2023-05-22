Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, 2023 record and Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as all roster members descend on the facility for the sttart of OTAs on Monday?
After a lot of fanfare and build-up, the Carolina Panthers welcome back every member of their roster for the official start of OTA offseason workouts today (Monday). Veterans and rookies have been on the field previously in a more relaxed environment, but this is the opening occasion we'll see Bryce Young mix with more established figures within the locker room.
The excitement is palpable, even though Young will start behind Andy Dalton on the quarterback depth chart. As for the stories causing debate recently, these include Brady Christensen's development, Miles Sanders' fantasy football value, Jonathan Mingo's high ceiling, and Pro Football Focus projects Carolina's record during the 2023 season.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers have one player in fantasy football top-100
Despite some landmark changes on the offensive side of things, the Carolina Panthers had just one player feature in ESPN's recent top-100 fantasy football stars for the upcoming campaign. Running back Miles Sanders was the individual in question, coming in at No. 52 on the list.
Sanders was an eye-catching arrival in free agency considering the Panthers were expected to stand pat with D'Onta Foreman as their top option. However, this represents a significant upgrade and something that can assist Bryce Young during his pivotal transition from college to the pros.
While it was surprising to see the likes of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Young omitted from the list, that should not put off fantasy players from taking a flier on them given the scope for improvements under Fran Reich and Thomas Brown.