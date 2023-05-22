Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, 2023 record and Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers encouraged by Brady Christensen
After his positional status was seriously mismanaged as a rookie, Brady Christensen finally found what will hopefully be a permanent home on the offensive line. The former third-round pick performed well during his first experience at the left guard position, forming a productive partnership with Ikem Ekwonu that came in for praise throughout the campaign.
Christensen suffered a serious ankle injury in the Carolina Panthers' season finale against the New Orleans Saints. The BYU product is recovering well and should be ready well in time for Week 1, but the team's decision to draft Chandler Zavala means complacency must not become an issue entering Year 3 of his professional career.
When discussing Christensen's development via Sports Illustrated, offensive line coach James Campen seemed pleased with the player's ability to adjust. Something that can hopefully become a stepping stone to brighter things long-term.
"He got better and better with each experience. When you get the force up to start all 17 games, he saw a variation of heights, weights -- and that helps a guy inside that's converted from outside to inside because the distance has closed on him. Usually, you're 90% of the time you're blocking a guy who's an edge guy on the open side and there's space. Now everything is right now, it's sudden. He did a really good job of getting better every game. He's out working with us now and he looks good. He's progressed really well."- James Campen via Sports Illustrated
Christensen has the athleticism and technique to thrive in the coming years. There is some refinement needed on running downs and from a functional strength standpoint, but these concerns can be alleviated with more experience and time in the weight room.