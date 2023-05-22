Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, 2023 record and Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers 2023 record projection surprise
Many are expecting the Carolina Panthers to be dark horses to win the NFC South and make the postseason next season. It's been a memorable few months for the organization since their 2022 engagements concluded, so it's not hard to see why optimism is so high right now.
However, according to a recent game simulation from Pro Football Focus, fans should temper these expectations. The site projected via Last Word on Sports that Frank Reich would go 7-10 in his first season, with their first victory not coming until Week 4 at home to the Minnesota Vikings.
The simulator actually had the Panthers at 6-4 through ten games, which is encouraging. Things go completely south after that, going 1-6 in their final seven contests and finishing way down the NFC South pecking order along the way.
In terms of statistics, quarterback Bryce Young was projected to throw for 4,402 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A pretty good return that might see him come away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
D.J. Chark was the top-performing wide receiver with 1,029 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. But if the Panthers' season did go this route, it would be a major disappointment all things considered.