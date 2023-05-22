Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, 2023 record and Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR coach lauds Jonathan Mingo
While the Carolina Panthers ignoring critical needs at edge rusher and cornerback with their second-round pick could come back to haunt them, that does not detract from what an exciting talent they have in Jonathan Mingo.
The athletic player is tipped by many to hit the ground running and become the latest Ole Miss wide receiver to thrive at the next level. This would follow in the footsteps of D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, and to a lesser extent, Elijah Moore.
When speaking about Mingo during his recent media availability via Sports Illustrated, Shawn Jefferson couldn't have been more complimentary. The wide receivers coach highlighted the player's work ethic as a primary reason why hopes are so high, which is matched by an outstanding ability to pick things up quickly for good measure.
"Very mature for his age. Very smart. He picks things up well. He's a fast processor. So, everything right now that we saw throughout the whole process is on par with what we're seeing. He's tough. He fits our offense perfect and I'm excited for this kid. He's one of those kids that can't get enough. Late nights and stuff like that. The sky is the limit for this kid. I'm just blessed to be working with him."- Shawn Jefferson via Sports Illustrated
Mingo will have to fight for targets with the likes of D.J. Chark, Adam Thielen, and Terrace Marshall Jr. poised to feature heavily. But the Panthers clearly saw something special in the player, who'll hopefully form a dynamic long-term partnership with quarterback Bryce Young to offset the loss of D.J. Moore.