Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, playoff hopes and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets respect from NFC South rival
Bryce Young's seamless transition to the Carolina Panthers after earning the No. 1 overall selection hasn't gone unnoticed by those around the league. The quarterback is drawing rave reviews almost everywhere you look, which represents a tremendous confidence boost heading into some tougher challenges at training camp and when the regular season arrives.
Young's expected debut under center will be in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. This pits the former Alabama star against Grady Jarrett, one of the best interior defensive linemen in the business.
Jarrett was also touted as an undersized prospect for his position coming out of college before going on to silence his doubters in no uncertain terms. When speaking about Young on Good Morning Football yesterday, he stated via USA Today Sports that players don't get picked No. 1 by accident, so his preparations will be substantial heading into their opening Sunday clash.
"I don’t know if . . . either, because I’m a ‘small’ defensive tackle. I think the man was drafted No. 1 for a reason—and I think we’re all gonna find out a while, over time. So you gotta give him his due credit until he proves otherwise. So it is what it is. Gotta prepare for him."- Grady Jarrett via USA Today Sports
Young is meticulous in his own preparations, so it'll be fascinating to see how - or if - the signal-caller can impact proceedings in his typical fashion. The home crowd will be loud and right guard Austin Corbett won't be around to assist, which only piles more pressure on the Heisman Trophy winner during his first professional outing.