Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Cam Newton, D.J. Moore and pressers

Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.

By Dean Jones

Miles Sanders
Miles Sanders / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
D.J. Moore's desire

D.J. Moore has gone through more quarterback turmoil than most throughout his NFL career. Aside from Cam Newton - who went through his fair share of injury complications after the wide receiver was drafted - there was no consistent presence under center during his time with the Carolina Panthers. He was eventually deemed a necessary sacrifice to finally solve this problem.

Moore was included in the trade package that surged Carolina up to No. 1 overall for quarterback Bryce Young. The wideout immediately hit it off with Justin Fields en route to a career campaign. Unfortunately, his previous team's failings could mean he'll be forced to develop chemistry with another signal-caller this offseason.

The Panthers are embarrassingly giving up the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. Most analysts expect them to take USC prospect Caleb Williams. Moore has a different opinion, urging the organization to stick with Fields - who he believes is better than anyone coming out - and select Ohio State pass-catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. instead based on comments via NFL.com.

"I still don't think they compare to Justin right now. The relationship jelled real well from the beginning. Since I got traded, he was in contact, and we started throwing together, so it made the transition into games and everything easy. I want to say, yeah, we could add another receiver. They got some real talented ones [in the draft]. I know Marvin (Harrison Jr.), so that'd be a choice of mine. But any of those guys that are the big names, I've seen and really liked."

D.J. Moore via NFL.com

Fields leaped forward in 2023 after getting a genuine No. 1 wideout. Unfortunately, the NFL is a business. The Bears could use the Panthers' pick to build around another rookie contract and get decent compensation for their current starter. They also have another top-10 pick to add a pass-catcher or strengthen the offensive line.

