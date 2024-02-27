Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Cam Newton, D.J. Moore and pressers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Moore's desire
D.J. Moore has gone through more quarterback turmoil than most throughout his NFL career. Aside from Cam Newton - who went through his fair share of injury complications after the wide receiver was drafted - there was no consistent presence under center during his time with the Carolina Panthers. He was eventually deemed a necessary sacrifice to finally solve this problem.
Moore was included in the trade package that surged Carolina up to No. 1 overall for quarterback Bryce Young. The wideout immediately hit it off with Justin Fields en route to a career campaign. Unfortunately, his previous team's failings could mean he'll be forced to develop chemistry with another signal-caller this offseason.
The Panthers are embarrassingly giving up the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. Most analysts expect them to take USC prospect Caleb Williams. Moore has a different opinion, urging the organization to stick with Fields - who he believes is better than anyone coming out - and select Ohio State pass-catcher Marvin Harrison Jr. instead based on comments via NFL.com.
"I still don't think they compare to Justin right now. The relationship jelled real well from the beginning. Since I got traded, he was in contact, and we started throwing together, so it made the transition into games and everything easy. I want to say, yeah, we could add another receiver. They got some real talented ones [in the draft]. I know Marvin (Harrison Jr.), so that'd be a choice of mine. But any of those guys that are the big names, I've seen and really liked."- D.J. Moore via NFL.com
Fields leaped forward in 2023 after getting a genuine No. 1 wideout. Unfortunately, the NFL is a business. The Bears could use the Panthers' pick to build around another rookie contract and get decent compensation for their current starter. They also have another top-10 pick to add a pass-catcher or strengthen the offensive line.