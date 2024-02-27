Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Cam Newton, D.J. Moore and pressers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders to bounce back?
Much has been made of Miles Sanders' dismal first season. The Carolina Panthers were counting on the running back for decent production after handing out a hefty contract to the player. They thought he could become a genuine three-down presence capable of filling the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
Sanders looked sluggish and unable to generate any momentum. Injuries didn't help, but it was underwhelming. The former second-round pick was dethroned by Chuba Hubbard as the team's No. 1 option. It was a frustrating year.
Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated acknowledged things could have gone better for Sanders. However, the writer highlighted the mitigating circumstances attached and suggested it was too early to write the backfield presence off entirely.
"I'm not here to make excuses for [Miles] Sanders' lack of production, but let's be honest, no one in that offense played well last season, nor did they have a chance to. The coaching staff wasn't on the same page, they lacked an identity, and the injuries up front surely didn't help matters. It's too early to give up hope on Sanders in Carolina, although I don't think it would hurt if the Panthers added a third back that brings some physicality to the table and can take care of the short yardage situations."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
It makes no financial sense to remove Sanders this offseason after another terrible contract was dished out by the previous regime. Giving him a chance to shine within Dave Canales' offensive scheme could reap better rewards. But after last season, the jury is still out.