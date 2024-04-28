Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Stephon Gilmore, 2024 class and UDFA frenzy
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
And just like that, the Carolina Panthers have navigated the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan had a tremendous amount of pressure on his shoulders to get things right without a first-round selection to call upon. Some might not have liked his moves, but there was a plan of attack and conviction to every choice that was seemingly lacking under previous regimes.
The old ways of finding athletic prospects with upside didn't go away. After all, this is the same scouting team aside from some minor tweaks due to team owner David Tepper promoting Morgan rather than completely hitting the reset button. Carolina's picks also told us plenty about what sort of playing style we're likely to see from head coach Dave Canales when the 2024 campaign arrives.
As expected, the headlines were plentiful in the draft's immediate aftermath. Among the stories causing debate include Canales' thoughts on the 2024 class and what the Panthers were able to accomplish, the prospect of going back for Stephon Gilmore, Morgan's thoughts on trading Miles Sanders, and the undrafted free-agent frenzy.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to sign Stephon Gilmore?
Dan Morgan always stated that the Carolina Panthers would go back to discuss a possible deal with cornerback Stephon Gilmore after the draft. The general manager didn't acquire one until Day 3 when Chau Smith-Wade was brought into the fold, so the chances of reaching out to the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year are high looking at the options available.
When discussing the prospect of acquiring Gilmore once his draft commitments had concluded, Morgan stated that the door wasn't shut entirely and they would keep talking. However, the front-office leader seemed excited about what Smith-Wade could bring to the franchise despite his slender frame.
“First off, we’re really excited about Chau. He can play inside, he can play outside. So we liked his versatility. He’s good on special teams. I think he’s a guy that can really contribute and make us better. I think, obviously, at every position, we’re gonna look to improve—not just the corner position.
“But again, we’re gonna try to create depth and competition everywhere. And as far as Stephon, we’re not gonna close the door on anything and we’ll continue to talk and explore and see where that goes.”
The Panthers ignored some top-level cornerback talent early in the draft. Whether this comes back to haunt them is debatable, but signing a proven veteran and quiet leader such as Gilmore provides the Panthers with short-term relief during a critical first stage of their rebuilding process.