Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Stephon Gilmore, 2024 class and UDFA frenzy
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers to trade Miles Sanders?
More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Carolina Panthers traded up in the second round for running back Jonathon Brooks. Perhaps it was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' revelations about their desire to land the Texas prospect that prompted drastic action, but this wasn't exactly a glaring need compared to others.
It's no secret that the Panthers are going to run the football heavily under head coach Dave Canales. In turn, this will also make things easier for quarterback Bryce Young, who quickly became the biggest priority above all else this offseason. Brooks is coming off a serious knee injury, but he looks like the sort of three-down presence that could handle No. 1 duties with a smooth transition.
This casts doubt on those already around. There won't be room for everybody - something that raised fresh speculation about a potential trade for Miles Sanders despite the Panthers paying his $2 million roster bonus recently.
When asked about the possibility of moving Sanders on, Morgan stole a line from his predecessor Scott Fitterer that will cause some PTSD among the fanbase. He also didn't appear to indicate that anything other than the former Penn State star sticking around was plausible all things considered.
“I think it’s just more . . . we’re always gonna be, if you wanna say, in on every deal,. We’re always gonna keep our ear to the pavement and just kinda be open to everything.
“In terms of Miles, we love Miles. We see a big role for him. I think Dave [Canales] will tell you the same thing—we think really highly of Miles, we love Miles. He can do a lot for our offense. He’s versatile in the pass game and he’s a really good runner. So we’re excited about him as well.”
Maybe it'll be Raheem Blackshear as the odd man out, but there are a few teams in need of running back assistance after the draft. Watch this space, I guess.