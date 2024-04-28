Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Stephon Gilmore, 2024 class and UDFA frenzy
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales on Carolina Panthers draft class
The Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class is complete. Despite not having a first-round pick going into the process, Dan Morgan took advantage of trade opportunities when they arrived, getting a fifth-year option on wide receiver Xavier Legette's contract and even a 2025 second-rounder after striking a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
There was an emphasis on giving quarterback Bryce Young improved weapons in the passing game. The No. 1 pick last year seemingly has no more excuses ahead of a potential bounce-back campaign. How he performs within a scheme tailored to his strengths and with better protection will tell us plenty about what to expect from the signal-caller moving forward.
Here's what the Panthers managed to acquire from an eventful seven-round process:
- Round 1 (Pick No. 32) - Xavier Legette (WR)
- Round 2 (Pick No. 46) - Jonathon Brooks (RB)
- Round 3 (Pick No. 76) - Trevin Wallace (LB)
- Round 4 (Pick No. 101) - Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE)
- Round 5 (Pick No. 157) - Chau Smith-Wade (CB)
- Round 6 (Pick No. 200) - Jaden Crumedy (DL)
- Round No. 7 (Pick No. 240) - Michael Barrett (LB)
There will be plenty of fallout from the draft. Some players have fallen in the pecking order due to Carolina's incoming recruits. Others might be cast aside entirely as part of Morgan's roster revamp. There's also the undrafted free-agent class to factor into the equation.
Canales seemed happy with how things unfolded. He specifically mentioned the injection of energy to the offense - something he believes can increase competition and overall standards when the time to ramp up preparations arrives.
"I feel like we really took advantage of some of those spots to bring a bunch of talent into our roster. Specifically talking about the offense, with a running back, a receiver and a tight end, skill-wise, just really bringing a little bit of juice there to really challenge that whole group and elevate the offense. So I'm really excited about what we did there."
This draft symbolized what the Panthers have done throughout their first offseason under Morgan. The heavy investments were on offense. After that, it was defensive prospects hoping accomplished coordinator Ejiro Evero could work his magic.
It's a risk. But one that was necessary to give Young a fighting chance.