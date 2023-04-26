Panthers News: No. 1 pick, Will Levis, Scott Fitterer and Bryce Young's upside
Scott Fitterer shifts Carolina Panthers culture
Much has been made about Matt Rhule having the final say on personnel matters and the complications it brought to the Carolina Panthers. The former head coach had no business having such responsibilities with no legitimate NFL experience, which is a mistake team owner David Tepper won't be making again in a hurry.
One of the benefits of firing Rhule so soon into the 2022 season was Scott Fitterer's emergence as the decision-maker this team needed. Some tough choices were made regarding Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, but the general manager didn't hesitate and offered the sort of concise explanations that were sorely lacking under Rhule.
Fitterer has carried it on this offseason, putting some outstanding foundations in place to ensure sustainable success for the Panthers. This involves listening to everybody, having conviction, and adopting a collaborative approach with the team's best interests at heart.
Speaking to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, head coach Frank Reich lauded Fitterer for his commitment and approach. Something that has seen genuine hope emerge when all seemed lost before Rhule's enforced departure.
"One of Scott's strengths is, he's still got a very strong opinion, a very strong conviction, but just has the maturity and emotional intelligence to understand that, you know, sometimes when you disagree, if we just give it some time, it'll work itself out, rather than make a big ordeal about it right now. I think he's really good at that. I think trust is important. He's trustworthy but also trusting enough to allow me to kind of let it work through."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
After so much personnel mismanagement, it's refreshing to see real football men calling the shots in a professional manner. Hopefully, this is a trend that can continue long into the future.