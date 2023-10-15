Panthers News: Potential fire sale, Ian Thomas, Donte Jackson and Week 6
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers set for fire sale?
After the Carolina Panthers declared they were ready to drop in a quarterback and take off, frustrations among the fanbase are growing. Sitting at 0-5 and likely 0-6 at the bye is the worst possible start to the campaign - something that could lead to selling off assets in the hope of accumulating the draft capital needed to form a sustained plan for the future.
While some fans are advocating for the Panthers to trade for another wide receiver, teams in their predicament don't normally make bold incomings before the trade deadline. This was a sentiment echoed by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who hinted at a potential Panthers fire sale with multiple names reportedly available.
"Conversation there starts with Brian Burns. He’s up after this year and owed more than eight figures for the remainder of the season (prorated portion of his $16.01 million). But he’s also just 25 and plays a premium position. Last year the Panthers turned down an absolute haul (a 2023 third-rounder and first-rounders in ’24 and ’25) to get him. And the Panthers and Burns haven’t gotten close to striking a long-term deal. After that, there are three guys I’ve heard are available—safety Jeremy Chinn, receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and corner Donte Jackson. Chinn is an interesting hybrid linebacker who’d fit some teams better than others, has lost playing time in the switch to Ejiro Evero’s scheme and is in a contract year. Marshall’s a second-rounder who has talent but has yet to really find his footing as a pro. And Jackson’s a really good corner who’s signed through 2024 at a reasonable price."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
For the Panthers to go from their offseason optimism to this in a little less than two months would be nothing short of disgraceful. It would also send confidence in general manager Scott Fitterer, team owner David Tepper, and others in the front office crashing through the floor.