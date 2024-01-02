Panthers news: Radio silence, Derrick Brown, Bryce Young and Week 18
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on their shutout loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars?
There is just one game remaining for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. There is one game until attention firmly focuses on another critical offseason for the franchise. For most fans, they're already at that point following one of the most disappointing campaigns in the team's rollercoaster history spanning three decades.
We are stumbling to the finishing line with the dubious distinction of handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to rub further salt into the wound. As the team navigates some rough waves, the stories causing conversation include Derrick Brown's potential milestone, advice for Bryce Young, early odds for Week 18, and radio silence following David Tepper's latest embarrassing incident.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Derrick Brown's historic target
Derrick Brown has evolved into the Carolina Panthers' most dominant player. He's a formidable presence on the defensive front. He's making things happen despite being double-teamed constantly. He's also making himself a lot of money with potential contract talks on the horizon this offseason.
According to Anthony Rizzuti from USA Today Sports, the former first-round selection also has an NFL record in his sights. Brown needs just three tackles to break the single-season record for a defensive tackle. Four more would get him to three figures after a sensational campaign.
"After his eight takedowns in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Derrick Brown is now up to 96 combined tackles on the campaign. That total sits just two behind the single-season NFL record for a defensive tackle, which was set by Miami’s Christian Wilkins in 2022."- Anthony Rizzuti, USA Today Sports
This should be incentive enough for Brown to give his all in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he achieves the feat, it's another bargaining chip his representatives can use when it's time to begin extension talks.