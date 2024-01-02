Panthers news: Radio silence, Derrick Brown, Bryce Young and Week 18
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers early odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. The visitors can wrap up the NFC South with a victory, so the increased urgency rightfully makes them favorites for the clash. This is available at -110 depending on which side of the points spread you wish to wager (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone looking to bet the Panthers' money line can get decent odds of +200 currently (bet $100 to win $200). Tampa Bay is favored to give quarterback Baker Mayfield a divisional crown versus the team that released him last season at -245 (bet $245 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating a relatively low-scoring affair at Bank of America Stadium. The over/under is 37.5 points and can be had at -110 in both directions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
fuboTV has live NFL games which you can stream from your phone, television, and all your favorite devices. This is a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet, no cable required. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news, and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series.
fuboTV is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. Packages and pricing differ per country.
The game is also being shown live on FOX and is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.