Panthers news: Radio silence, Derrick Brown, Bryce Young and Week 18
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Advice for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
One could forgive Bryce Young for looking forward to getting away from football for a short period. The quarterback's endured some significant hardship as a rookie. It's been a toxic environment for the most part, which is a far cry from the bold claims made by the Carolina Panthers about dropping in a quarterback and taking off before the campaign.
Young's first year in a professional environment looks eerily similar to Trevor Lawrence's struggles under Urban Meyer. The former No. 1 overall selection had some words of advice for the Alabama product following his team's win over the Panthers in Week 17 via The Score. This centered on remaining focused and continuing to develop the obvious gifts at his disposal.
"It seems like our rookie years are kind of going similar up until this point. I would just say for him to just stay the course. There's no denying he's a super-talented guy. He has all the tools and tangibles."- Trevor Lawrence via theScore
The Panthers need to do their part by surrounding Young with more quality. It's also essential for the organization to bring in the right head coach capable of nurturing his talent. Just how easy that'll be given the way team owner David Tepper's conducted himself in recent weeks remains to be seen.
This leads us to our next topic…