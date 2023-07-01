Panthers News: Relocation, Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero and Taylor Stallworth
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero ranked
Even though Ejiro Evero might be a one-year rental considering the esteem in which he is held around the league, the Carolina Panthers can benefit greatly from his presence in 2023. Switching to a 3-4 base scheme is an important transition, but one that is already starting to reap rewards as the defensive coordinator looks to maximize the outstanding tools at his disposal.
The Panthers shelled out big bucks to bring Evero onto Frank Reich's all-star coaching staff this offseason. His progressive way of thinking and masterful management of scheme implementation from the player-first coach has already been evident across early off-season workouts, so it'll be interesting to see how this flourishes further throughout camp.
Evero's credentials got recognition from Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently, who placed him at No. 9 on his top-10 defensive coordinators heading into the season. This was just ahead of Steve Wilks, the Panthers' former interim head coach who is now on the San Francisco 49ers.
"[Ejiro] Evero emerged as one of the best up-and-coming defensive minds in the league last year after what he was able to do with the Denver Broncos. The then-41-year-old became a first-time defensive coordinator in 2021, and with the headset on he helped the Broncos achieve a top-10 expected points allowed per play mark (-0.068). Denver’s 91.2 team coverage grade was the best in the league, and they placed in the top 10 in completion percentage allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. Now with the Carolina Panthers, Evero will once again have the opportunity to make the most of a young and talented group."- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
If Evero has the expected effect on Carolina's defense in 2023, then he'll be one of the hottest names in the 2024 head coaching cycle. Although disappointing, it's likely to mean the Panthers have excelled.