Panthers News: Relocation, Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero and Taylor Stallworth
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers stadium relocation discussed
With June now in the rearview mirror, it brings a formal end to the contract that keeps the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Of course, nothing has been set in stone, but it does mean that if team owner David Tepper did decide to find an alternative location, the penalties would be far less severe.
In addition, Tepper Sports and Entertainment would sell Bank of America Stadium back to the city at fair market value if they ever did pack up and move town. Something that appears unlikely considering the presence of Charlotte FC and the recent investments made to make the venue a true community hub.
This was further echoed in a statement from TSE obtained by David Hodges from WBTV.
"The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC are integral to the fabric of Charlotte and the Carolinas. Bank of America Stadium serves as a community asset that delivers world-class sports and entertainment to the area and we are proud to be a primary driver of economic development in uptown Charlotte and throughout the region."- Tepper Sports & Entertainment via WBTV
Tepper's relationship with certain areas has been indifferent since buying the Panthers for $2.2 billion from Jerry Richardson. The debacle at Rock Hill was a prime example, but a City of Charlotte spokesperson praised the billionaire and said they were looking forward to their profitable agreement continuing.
"Tepper Sports and Entertainment have proven their commitment to Charlotte over the years by investing in our communities and bringing Charlotte FC to our city and making upgrades to Bank of America stadium. The Teppers and their organization have been outstanding allies, with investments in Charlotte that reach far beyond the field. We are optimistic about the future of our partnership."- City of Charlotte via WBTV
Contracts such as this are tricky to negotiate. But there is no bad blood on both sides and everything should proceed on course unless something drastic occurs in the meantime.