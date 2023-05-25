Panthers News: Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Steve Smith Sr. and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers WR turning heads
It hasn't taken D.J. Moore long to leave a good impression after his trade to the Chicago Bears. Something that will come as no surprise to anyone that's seen him operate since being drafted.
The wide receiver was obviously stung by the Carolina Panthers' decision to include him in the package that landed them the No. 1 overall selection. Especially as Moore was moving house when the call came from general manager Scott Fitterer.
However, he seems to be at peace and harnessing this in a positive way. It hasn't gone unnoticed by quarterback Justin Fields via NBC Sports Chicago, who stands to benefit most of all from Moore's arrival in 2023.
"People were blowing up my phone about the guy being traded. DJ brings a great talent to this team, and just his personality fits in well with everybody from the first day he got here. He’s a hard-worker, and his personality, just the way he acts, he fits in well with the team."- Justin Fields via NBC Sports Chicago
Panthers fans will be rooting for Moore to succeed besides when he comes up against his old employers on Thursday Night Football. But if this was the one big call that finally secures a franchise quarterback, it's a win-win for all parties.