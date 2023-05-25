Panthers News: Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, Steve Smith Sr. and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers QB ready to fight
The Carolina Panthers rightfully pressed the quarterback reset button with Bryce Young this off-season. While that brings a sense of optimism to a franchise that was devoid of inspiration previously, it left Sam Darnold on the outside looking in despite playing relatively well when installed into the lineup during the previous campaign.
Darnold wasn't tasked with too much within a run-heavy scheme and behind a formidable offensive line. But his fate was sealed when a poor end to the campaign played a leading role in Carolina missing out on a shock NFC South title.
The former USC star did land on his feet with the San Francisco 49ers, where many are expecting him to beat out Trey Lance for the starting job in 2023. But all Darnold is focusing on based on his recent comments via Yahoo Sports is building on the strides made last season.
"I feel like last year, [I took] a step in the right direction in terms of protecting the football a little bit better. I just want to continue to make strides in that direction, staying patient in pocket, all those things. I feel like every year you continue to strive to get better. And for me, it's just doing all the little things. But first and foremost, it's learning the offense, learning the scheme, and continuing to study that way."- Sam Darnold via Yahoo Sports
The Niners believe that there is still some untapped potential with Darnold entering Year 6 of his professional career. Carolina thought that too once upon a time, although Kyle Shanahan's scheme looks far more quarterback-friendly than whatever system the old regime patched together.