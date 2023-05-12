Panthers News: Schedule, rookie minicamp, Frank Reich and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich's revenge game with Carolina Panthers ranked
It isn't just players that look forward to revenge games around the NFL. Coaches also have this on their minds when coming up against old employers, which is an opportunity Frank Reich has in 2023 - his first as Carolina Panthers head coach.
Reich will clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, who fired him during the previous campaign. While the respected offensive mind is experienced enough to keep it all business, one could forgive him for having an added sense of urgency to attain success in this one.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network ranked Reich's game against the Colts at No. 4 in his schedule revenge rankings. And make no mistake, the players will be doing everything in their power to ensure he comes away with bragging rights.
"NFL players aren’t the only people who might want vengeance during the 2022 campaign. Head coaches can feel slighted, too. Frank Reich was unfairly fired by the Colts after starting last season 3-5-1 and had to watch his role be taken by former Indy center Jeff Saturday, whose only coaching experience had come at the high school level. Reich is now in a better situation with the Panthers, but he might not be able to not hold a grudge against the Colts."- Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
This also happens to be a winnable game for the Panthers at the halfway stage of their season. They should be relatively fresh with a Week 7 bye, but the Colts could be a different animal in 2023 thanks to Shane Steichen's arrival as head coach and their decision to draft Anthony Richardson, who could be an absolute superstar if he puts everything together.