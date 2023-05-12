Panthers News: Schedule, rookie minicamp, Frank Reich and Andy Dalton
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton gives back
Andy Dalton is gearing up to play an important role for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The veteran free-agent signing will start offseason workouts atop the quarterback depth chart, but his primary objective is to do everything possible to ensure Bryce Young acclimatizes well and is ready to rock by the time Week 1 rolls around.
This is a role Dalton's had before. He drew praise from Justin Fields for exceptional guidance when they were Chicago Bears teammates, which obviously played a role in the Panthers identifying him as a player of interest during free agency.
Dalton recently revealed via On3 that he plans to use the newly made myNILpay app in pursuit of assisting around 450 college prospects playing various sports at his alma mater, TCU. Something that is likely to make a significant difference across the board.
"I think it is wonderful that college athletes can take advantage of their name, image and likeness to make some money. When I learned about the myNILpay app and saw how easy it was to support any college athlete, it gave me an avenue to show my appreciation for every current athlete at TCU. I hope fans across the nation take advantage of this great app and support collegiate athletes of their choice."- Andy Dalton via On3
Dalton has made $100.62 million throughout his career according to Spotrac, so it's nice to see him giving back in some capacity. This also speaks volumes about his character, which is going to benefit the Panthers and Young considerably throughout the summer and beyond.