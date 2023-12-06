Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bradley Bozeman, Bryce Young and rankings
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations begin for their Week 14 game at the New Orleans Saints?
Slight improvements were not enough for the Carolina Panthers to pick up their second win of the 2023 campaign last time out. Another week under interim head coach Chris Tabor could help, but there's just no telling for sure with another tricky-looking road contest versus the divisional rival New Orleans Saints on the immediate horizon.
As preparations officially begin with practice today, the stories causing conversation include Scott Fitterer's uncertain future, Bryce Young being the guy, Bradley Bozeman's well-deserved distinction, and where the Panthers unsurprisingly stand in ESPN's power rankings.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers surprise Bradley Bozeman with honor
Bradley Bozeman quickly emerged into a leading community presence once he signed for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 free agency. He's constantly going above and beyond to help those less fortunate, which is a testament to the offensive lineman's character and the support he receives from his wife Nikki.
The Panthers surprised Bozeman by putting him forward as their Walter Payton Man of the Year award for 2024. This prestigious accolade means more than most to players around the league and looking at the former Alabama star's contribution around the Carolinas this year, he's richly deserving.
We would like to congratulate the Bozemans and wish them all the luck in the world when the big announcement arrives.