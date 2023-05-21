Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and Rihanna
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as one of the biggest popular music artists in the world set the fanbase into a frenzy?
Even though the Carolina Panthers are still in the early stages of preparations ahead of the 2023 NFL season, there's still plenty to keep fans engaged. Whether that be practice, rumors, or even a global megastar showing love, the stories keep on coming for an organization that could be on the cusp of something special under Frank Reich.
Among the stories causing debate recently include Adam Thielen on his critics, Bryce Young's first taste of a Panthers' uniform, how general manager Scott Fitterer fared this offseason, and Rihanna rocking Carolina's inaugural uniform halfway around the world.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Rihanna spotted in Carolina Panthers gear
Social media was whipped into a frenzy on Saturday when music sensation Rihanna was pictured/videoed wearing a Carolina Panthers uniform during a club appearance in Japan. To say this was well received by the team's fanbase would be understating things slightly.
The singer wore the No. 95 and even had a skirt with the Kerry Collins No. 12 stitched into it. Another sign that the Panthers are slowly returning to relevancy after years in the proverbial wilderness during Matt Rhule's disastrous reign as head coach.
This was pretty cool to see, in all honesty. Anything that raises Carolina's profile in a positive way should be welcome after how the franchise was perceived under previous regimes.
And there's no doubt Rihanna will be held in high regard by Panthers fans from here on out.