Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and Rihanna
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen hits back
Despite being at the tail end of his playing career, Adam Thielen promises to offer a considerable amount to the Carolina Panthers next season. And make no mistake, acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler was a major coup for an organization that beat out teams with more legitimate hopes of playoff success to attain his services.
Thielen looks set to provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a prolific security blanker all over the field. The wideout remains one of the slickest route-runners around, which should also assist in red-zone situations for good measure.
While the Panthers clearly feel like Thielen still has something to offer, that isn't an opinion shared by everyone. When asked about his doubters by Joe Person of The Athletic via The Viking Age, it provoked a passionate response from the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State.
"How am I too old and too slow? At the end of the day, people don’t actually watch the tape. They just look at stats and look at what people are saying about someone, and they don’t actually look and see what you’re doing. Sometimes it can be frustrating as a player. But at the same time, it gives you a little chip on your shoulder."- Adam Thielen via The Athletic/TVA
Any extra motivation Thielen can give himself next season is only going to help the Panthers. If that means reading as much criticism and doubts about the switch as possible, so be it.