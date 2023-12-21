Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro and sickness
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro's distinction
Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons came down to fine margins. Many anticipated things going this way looking at the weather forecast beforehand. After a grueling contest with little between the two teams, the Carolina Panthers dug deep late to secure only their second triumph.
It was a challenging day for kicker Eddy Pineiro. High winds and heavy rain could have complicated matters considerably. Thankfully for the Panthers, he held his nerve and used the conditions to his advantage during a polished display.
Pineiro went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts, including a walk-off effort from close range after Bryce Young masterminded a superb final drive. This was enough for the player to earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors due to his outstanding efforts.
When discussing Pineiro's performance and award, interim head coach Chris Tabor was keen to keep his feet on the ground based on comments via the team's website.
"No, we just posted it, and that was about it. You know, now go out and work and make your kicks and go through the Wednesday deal. We didn't do anything special. You're only as good as your next kick. So we'll stay with those parameters. It's just how it is. I mean, I remember last year when he missed Atlanta; we kept talking about the Atlanta game after he had made so many kicks. So that's why I wanted to just emphasize you're only as good as your next kick."- Chris Tabor via Panthers.com
Pineiro knows it's all about what comes next for kickers. But if the veteran manages to keep up his high-quality form over the next three games, the new coaching regime would be wise to keep him around in 2024.