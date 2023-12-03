Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Week 13 and activations
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of this afternoon's divisional game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
After another rocky week for the Carolina Panthers, this afternoon's road clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be a welcome relief for the players. They should also be highly motivated to ensure interim head coach Chris Tabor gets his time at the helm off to the best possible start versus their former quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Before attention turns to today's encounter, the stories causing debate include multiple activations confirmed, everything you need to know for Week 13, coaches wanting to bench quarterback Bryce Young earlier this season, and general manager Scott Fitterer's future.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers activate trio
After a turbulent season of defensive injuries, everyone seems to be getting healthy. Veteran defensive back Vonn Bell won't suit up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Carolina Panthers activated three influential figures ahead of their potential involvement later this afternoon.
The team confirmed that cornerback Jaycee Horn, safety Jeremy Chinn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos were all activated back to the 53-man roster. Whether they'll take the field in Week 13 remains to be seen, but it's a good sign nonetheless.
Ejiro Evero's done a tremendous job keeping the defense competitive despite countless injuries to key personnel. Having most back could enable them to finish strongly and enhance his head coaching credentials with the Panthers or elsewhere along the way.