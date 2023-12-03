Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Week 13 and activations
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Bucs odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. They began the week +4.5, so the line has come in following their decision to fire head coach Frank Reich.
Carolina +3.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win a$100)
Tampa Bay -3.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get them with odds of +166 currently (bet $100 to win $166). The Buccaneers are favored on home soil to improve their chances of winning the NFC South at -198 (bet $198 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting a high-scoring affair at Raymond James Stadium. The over/under has been set at 36.5 points, which is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also being broadcast live on CBS.