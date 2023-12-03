Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Week 13 and activations
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers coaches wanted Bryce Young benched
As previously mentioned, it's been another rollercoaster week for the Carolina Panthers. Last weekend's loss at the Tennessee Titans led team owner David Tepper to fire another head coach, with his presser in the immediate aftermath doing nothing to console fans that this franchise was heading in the right direction under his stewardship.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic - who's been on the money with everything Carolina-related this season - provided several key revelations in her weekly column. One centered on certain coaches who wanted to bench rookie quarterback Bryce Young after just four starts in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
"Despite the team trading up to draft [Bryce] Young No. 1 overall in April, a team source said that by Week 5 multiple Carolina coaches wanted to bench the rookie for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Some believed the team needed a change and that Young required more coaching. The team decided this wasn’t about trying to get wins in the short term but to stay on task with teaching and developing Young in the offense. From all my conversations this past week, the Panthers still believe Bryce Young can be an incredible quarterback. Another team source texted, “He needs better protections and weapons. He has ‘it.’ We do not protect the middle of the pocket. He needs it most in this area because he’s 5-10.”"- Dianna Russini, The Athletic
While the merits of sitting Young right now are there for all to see behind such a woeful offensive line, doing it earlier in the season - especially after a pretty decent showing against the Detroit Lions in defeat - was an unwise suggestion. And, likely, those who made this particular suggestion are no longer around.