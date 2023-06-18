Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Frankie Luvu, power rankings and Danielle Hunter
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the 2023 preparation period now in a much-needed down period?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's top priority
It's been a successful off-season for the Carolina Panthers. This is the first with general manager Scott Fitterer calling the shots, which has increased professionalism and seen the franchise become one of the league's most aggressive in pursuing roster improvements.
There are some pressing matters remaining for the front office figure that should ideally be resolved before camp. According to Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated, extending stud pass-rusher Brian Burns should be No. 1 on his to-do list.
"This, in my opinion, is top priority. [Brian] Burns wants to be a Panther and he's clearly a big part of what they want to do. Pay him the big contract he deserves, lock him up long-term, and continue to build the defense around him. He will be playing under his fifth-year option in 2023, so there's no rush to get a deal done but I believe they'll get something done before training camp starts."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Burns is an integral part of Carolina's plans long-term. It'll cost a substantial amount to keep the former first-round selection out of Florida State around for his prime years, but exceptionally explosive pass-rushers with proven production don't grow on trees.
While some would argue Burns isn't worth the $20 million per season or more he'll likely command on his new deal, the Panthers don't have much of a choice when it comes to paying the edge presence. Because without him, they have almost no legitimate consistency in the generating pressure category.