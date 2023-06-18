Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Frankie Luvu, power rankings and Danielle Hunter
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the 2023 preparation period now in a much-needed down period?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu's superstar qualities
The previous regime didn't get much right, but taking a flier on linebacker Frankie Luvu in 2021 free agency was one of their best decisions. The former Washington State star has emerged from a depth chart piece into a highly-productive performer in the two years he's been with the Carolina Panthers, which is more than even the brightest optimist envisaged.
Luvu is the beating heart of Carolina's defense. He brings maximum commitment on every down, inspires others around him, and boasts the versatility and instincts that make him indispensable to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's plans next season.
The second-level defender received further praise from Doug Farrar of USA Today Sports recently, who named Luvu as a secret superstar heading into the 2023 campaign. This is nothing more than the player deserves, too.
"What makes the 6-foot-3, 235-pound [Frankie] Luvu so interesting in the context of any modern defense is that you can put him just about anywhere on the field. He’s listed as a linebacker, but he’s shown the ability to win off the edge as a pass-rusher, cover in space, and get after run fits as a two-level defender. Here, in Week 2 against the Giants, Luvu blew through the slide and dropped Saquon Barkley for a two-yard loss."- Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports
It's another contract year for Luvu, which could bring an extra sense of urgency. And if the player performs as to or above the level expected, then the Panthers would be wise to keep him around by any means necessary.