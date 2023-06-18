Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Frankie Luvu, power rankings and Danielle Hunter
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the 2023 preparation period now in a much-needed down period?
By Dean Jones
Danielle Hunter trade quashed by Carolina Panthers writer
After Joe Person of The Athletic stated the general thought seems to indicate the Carolina Panthers will acquire another edge rusher before the 2023 season, how this arrives is the big talking point. Perhaps those in power will choose a veteran free agent, wait for a decent performer to become available on waivers, or maybe even pursue a daring trade.
Among the players who might be available depending on what happens in the coming weeks is Danielle Hunter. The prolific pass-rushing presence held out of the Minnesota Vikings' mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new deal - something those in power might not be willing to provide given their current intent to begin rebuilding.
This would provide the Panthers with another dominant weapon opposite Brian Burns. However, it was a notion Darin Gantt from the team's website didn't think was all that feasible when asked about the possibility for his latest feature.
"For starters, I'm not even sure Hunter is actually available. Pass rushers of that quality are valuable commodities, and teams are loath to give them away. To make a deal like that, the cost would be steep, and the Panthers have already made a big trade using future draft picks (perhaps you've heard). And even if anyone traded for a player such as Hunter, the expectation would be the acquisition comes with a new contract for him. The Panthers are working on a new deal for their own big-ticket pass-rusher in Brian Burns at the moment as well, and as tempting as it might be to imagine them together, that doesn't seem fiscally reasonable either."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
It would be surprising if the Panthers did move for Hunter due to the reasons above. But where general manager Scott Fitterer is concerned, nothing can be dismissed with any significant certainty.