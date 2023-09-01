Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Matt Corral, Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as game Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons is just a few short days away?
College football is officially underway and there was a quiet sense of satisfaction within large sections of the Carolina Panthers fanbase on Thursday evening. Of course, this was thanks to their former head coach, who oversaw a late collapse in keeping with the inept time management he demonstrated during his time at the helm in Charlotte.
For the Panthers' new regime, there is plenty going on that warrants attention. Among the stories generating column inches include Jeremy Chinn's adaptation, Brian Burns' absence, Scott Fitterer on the potential for further additions, and Matt Corral's life coming full circle.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Matt Corral gets claimed after Carolina Panthers exit
While general manager Scott Fitterer stated earlier on Friday that the plan was to bring quarterback Matt Corral onto the practice squad if he cleared waivers, one of the game's greatest-ever coaches had other ideas. The New England Patriots claimed the former third-round selection off the wire, which had more than a hint of irony attached.
It was Bill Belichick that made a trade with Carolina - getting their 2023 third-rounder and 2022 fourth - so they could shift up and take Corral out of Ole Miss. Now the Patriots have the player and the pick after the Panthers deemed him surplus to requirements.
In all honesty, this is the best possible outcome for Corral. He gets to learn under impressive minds such as Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, which will do wonders for the signal-caller's overall development following a luckless start to his pro career.
Considering how much pressure is on Mac Jones to deliver the goods entering Year 3 of his professional career, there could be a chance for Corral to gain meaningful regular season reps depending on how things play out.