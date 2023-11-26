Panthers News: Shaq Leonard, elevations, Week 12 and Donte Jackson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Titans odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Considering home teams normally get a three-point cushion, this is viewed as almost a pick 'em game despite Frank Reich's men attaining one win from their efforts this season.
Carolina +3.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)
Tennessee -3.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +152 currently (bet $100 to win $152). The Titans are favored to improve their home record to 4-1 at -180 (bet $180 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 36.5 points. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also available on FOX.