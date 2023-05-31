Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Donte Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Brock Bowers and OTAs
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers duo named among NFL's most overrated
While there is plenty of optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their chances in 2023, it's clear everything has to go right after an offseason of immense change. New signings must slot in quickly, different schemes have to be implemented effectively, and more senior figures will be counted upon more than ever to ensure everything goes off without a hitch.
This is still a relatively young roster with very few mainstays. But a recent feature from Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report named two established Panthers among the most overrated players at their respective positions heading into the 2023 campaign.
The two individuals in question were Shaq Thompson and Donte Jackson. Both veterans reworked their contracts this offseason and will likely be around over the next two years unless there's a drastic change in production levels, so the pressure to perform under the new coaching regime is huge.
It seems a little harsh - especially in Thompson's case. But the feature does little to lessen the pressure on both to produce the goods next time around.
That might be more difficult for Jackson considering the cornerback is recovering from a torn Achilles. The Panthers haven't invested a great deal in their options in this positional group throughout the offseason, so defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can ill-afford the former LSU star becoming a liability.