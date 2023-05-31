Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Donte Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Brock Bowers and OTAs
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers named best fit for Brock Bowers
The Carolina Panthers gave up a significant amount of capital to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But if quarterback Bryce Young becomes the catalyst behind prolonged success, it'll be worth the sacrifice.
Although the 2024 NFL Draft is at the back of most fans' minds right now, scouts and front-office personnel are already coming up with shortlists and deciphering which prospects they should monitor closely during the upcoming college football campaign. And the Panthers were recently linked with a generational talent set to declare next spring.
Brent Sobleski of The Bleacher Report named the Panthers as the best fit for Brock Bowers, a phenomenal tight-end prospect out of Georgia that could revolutionize the position based on his current career trajectory.
"[Brock] Bowers is a complete prospect, too. While the tight end position is often defined by its ability to affect the passing game, Bowers contributes as an in-line blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, his run-blocking grade ranked seventh among Power Five tight ends last season. While the Panthers do have Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas under contract in 2024, Bowers is a clear upgrade and possibly the best tight-end prospect of all time (surpassing Kyle Pitts)."- Brent Sobleski, The Bleacher Report
While the presence of such an elite prospect would be the biggest upgrade imaginable on Carolina's current options, this feature completely ignores one major problem. The Panthers don't have a first-round selection in 2024 and there is a good chance Bowers becomes a top-five pick with another strong campaign.
Simply put, this pipedream is absolutely out of the question.