Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Donte Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Brock Bowers and OTAs
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers QB struggling?
Despite struggling to meet even modest expectations with the Carolina Panthers last season - something that played a significant role in Matt Rhule losing his job - it seems as if Baker Mayfield is going to get yet another opportunity to become a starting quarterback in 2023. Whether it's something he deserves after two seasons of poor performances is another matter.
The Panthers will be seeing Mayfield twice next season after he signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's currently in a competition with Kyle Trask for the No. 1 job, which drew further ridicule across social media when Kyle Burger from ABC Action News in Tampa published a video showing some extremely erratic distribution from the duo.
While the receivers weren't exactly what one would call Pro Bowl-caliber, it's hard not to be concerned if you are a Buccaneers fan. For the Panthers, this does nothing to suggest they cannot start shifting the divisional narrative in the immediate aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement.
Mayfield has remained adamant he can become a productive NFL signal-caller again and feels like Tampa Bay is being unfairly criticized this offseason. However, it's going to take a huge turnaround in fortunes from the one-time Oklahoma phenom to make this a success.
Panthers fans will be reveling in this misery if it continues into the regular. season. That's until the Buccaneers come within touching distance of potentially landing USC quarterback Caleb Williams.