Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Frank Reich, Derrick Brown and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson's message
Things looked bleak for Shaq Thompson after he was carted off against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. It looked like a bad one when offensive tackle Trevor Penning was pushed onto the linebacker's leg, which turned out to be a broken fibula that officially landed the veteran on season-ending injured/reserve.
When discussing what comes next, head coach Frank Reich stated via the team's website that nothing has been decided as yet. But he didn't rule out the prospect of adding to the defensive second level if the right opportunity comes along.
"We'll probably address that as we go here this week. Scott [Fitterer] and I have talked. I've talked with EJ at length. We talked about that plan, but not ready to lay out exactly what that's going to be at this point. We'll look at all options. We have an initial plan in mind. And it's obviously a pretty quick turnaround here. So I've had initial conversations, and I know you guys can understand we want to double and triple check things and confirm things before we move forward."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Losing the team's leader on defense is another bitter blow for the Panthers. But the former first-round pick out of Washington has already set his sights on returning sooner than anticipated based on his social media post after the news was confirmed.
"Minor setback, Major comeback! Don’t count me out! Real Panthers fans, I love y’all and I love this city, I truly felt the love in that stadium! To my teammates, I love y'all boys and y’all know I’ll be here for y’all every step!"- Shaq Thompson via Twitter/X
Frankie Luvu and Kamu Grugier-Hill will be counted upon a lot more in the wake of Thompson's injury. One could also see veteran linebacker Deion Jones called up from the practice squad after he failed to initially make the 53-man roster.