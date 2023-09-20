Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Frank Reich, Derrick Brown and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich wants improved execution
It was a solemn-looking Frank Reich when speaking to the media on Tuesday. This was not the start to his Carolina Panthers head coaching tenure many envisaged and looking at the upcoming schedule, things could get worse before they get better.
There isn't much time for Carolina to lick their wounds before traveling to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, which is always a difficult place to achieve success. However, the Panthers got a positive result at Lumen Field under Steve Wilks in 2022, so nothing should be dismissed entirely.
When talking about what the Panthers need to do in pursuit of victory, Reich stated via the team's website that it centered on collective execution. This bears more significance on the offensive side of things after another tepid outing from the group.
"There have been opportunities in two games for multiple big plays that we just haven't hit on at this point. But that tells us that we've got the guys, and we've got the people we need. And we can make those plays. But secondly, we have to find ways to continue to execute better, get on the details better, keep us in phase more often, so we get a chance to call more and more of those kind of plays, those chunk plays, on good down-and-distance situations."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
If the same trend continues in Week 3, the pressure will mount. Reich's presence came with increased expectations throughout the offseason, but the natives are already getting restless at this early stage after being starved of success for so long.