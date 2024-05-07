Panthers news: Stephon Gilmore, Jonathon Brooks, Jalen Coker, sleeper pick
By Dean Jones
Even though free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are becoming an afterthought, that isn't stopping general manager Dan Morgan from scouring potential options he feels can help the Carolina Panthers improve in 2024. Further evidence of this arrived to start another week when running back Rashaad Penny signed a one-year deal despite this being one of the strongest position groups in terms of depth.
Penny hasn't played much football over the last two seasons. However, he brings a physical presence others don't and boasts a previous working relationship with head coach Dave Canales from their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. This raises the stakes for others in the room, which is part of the Panthers' desire to increase competition and overall standards.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks with minicamps and OTAs on the immediate horizon. While we wait for further developments, the stories generating debate include an update on Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver Jalen Coker's chances of making the 53-man roster, Carolina's best sleeper pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, and running back Jonathon Brooks potentially making an immediate impact.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
No movement between Carolina Panthers and Stephon Gilmore
Dan Morgan claimed the Carolina Panthers would reexamine the possibility of signing veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore once the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. The general manager didn't do much to fortify their options aside from spending a late-round selection on Chau Smith-Wade. This led many to speculate whether the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be a high-priority addition as a result.
Nothing became concrete in the days following the draft. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, there's been no movement as yet despite the obvious benefits attached to bringing Gilmore back looking at the team's current cornerback options.
"It’s fair to wonder whether the Panthers — with about $9.1 million in salary-cap space before signing their draft picks, according to the NFL Players Association database — might look for a younger, more cost-effective option to supplement their cornerbacks. Playing with [Jadeveon] Clowney in the shadow of their Rock Hill, S.C., hometown would have its benefits. But Gilmore likely has certain contractual goals in mind, as well as other factors he’s considering. Bottom line: There’s been no movement on this front despite the media interest. Maybe something will materialize with Gilmore closer to training camp, but nothing’s happening now."
The longer Gilmore remains unsigned, the more chance there is of him signing elsewhere. That would be a disappointment to large sections of the team's fanbase, but the Panthers are not exactly blessed with a rich bounty of financial assets after transitioning significant investment to the offensive side of things in pursuit of helping quarterback Bryce Young.
Until something official emerges, we wait…