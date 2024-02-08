Panthers news: Steve Wilks, Bryce Young, Julius Peppers and offseason success
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of a landmark night for one of the team's greatest-ever players?
The Carolina Panthers are currently putting their grand plans for progression into action under the new leadership team of Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and Brandt Tilis. But for one team legend, a huge night awaits en route to a potential place among the football immortals.
It's an exciting and nervous time in equal measure. While we wait for more developments, the stories causing conversation include Carolina's successful offseason moves, Julius Peppers' big night, Steve Wilks harboring no resentment ahead of his Super Bowl tilt, and how the Panthers can help quarterback Bryce Young in the coming months.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Julius Peppers' destiny awaits
This could be a proud night upcoming for the Carolina Panthers. Former defensive end Julius Peppers will find out if he becomes a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer at the NFL's annual awards ceremony this evening. There is some tough competition from others who seem deserving, but the pass-rushing phenom has a superb chance at a deserved spot in Canton at the first time of asking.
After starring as a football and basketball star at North Carolina, the Panthers took him at No. 2 overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. Peppers was as advertised, emerging into one of the league's most feared edge defenders of all-time, notching 97 sacks in two spells with the franchise and gaining 159.5 in total.
Although Peppers spent time with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, he could go into the Hall of Fame as a Panthers player. This would be the second distinction for the franchise in as many years after Sam Mills finally became enshrined.
Next up? None other than linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is eligible for nomination in 2025.