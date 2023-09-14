Panthers News: Tarik Cohen, Jaycee Horn, Brady Christensen and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after yet more devastating developments on the injury front?
Things are not great across the Carolina Panthers right now. The team lost their first game of the 2023 campaign and have endured some torrid luck on the injury front in recent days heading into a crunch Week 2 clash against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
As expected, this had brought its fair share of headlines along the way. Among the stories generating the most debate include Jaycee Horn's concerning prognosis, another body blow to the offensive line, Bryce Young on turning the page, and Tarik Cohen sharing his incredible comeback journey.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Brady Christensen's blow
Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers, another important starter went to season-ending injured/reserve. This time, it was interior offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who was ruled out for the entire campaign with a bicep complication.
This means the Panthers are now without their two starting guards from last season. Austin Corbett is still a number of weeks away from returning eight months into his ACL tear rehabilitation, which means it's down to inexperienced figures such as Cade Mays, Nash Jensen, and Chandler Zavala to fill the void.
Carolina also has the option of calling up Justin McCray from the practice squad. But either way one looks at it, this is a huge hindrance and something the Panthers could do without with such an important clash on the immediate horizon.